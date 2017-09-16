Gardaí arrest three men in connection with pub burglary after car chase in Cavan

Three men remain in custody this morning in relation to a burglary which happened at a pub in Cavan town yesterday morning.

The men, who are all in their late teens, were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning following a pursuit from Gardaí.

Gardaí followed the vehicle the men were driving to Stradone village, where it then crashed into a ditch.

The occupants of the car fled the scene on foot but were caught and arrested a short time later.

Gardaí say they recovered the car along with a sum of cash which they are linking to a burglary which happened a few hours earlier.