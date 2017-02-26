Gardaí arrest six after 29 searches in Dublin in crackdown on variety of offences

Gardaí have confirmed that six people have been arrested in the Crumlin area of Dublin as part of a crackdown on court-related offences.

Although the arrests were made last Wednesday, information has only been released today.

Revenue officials and gardaí carried out a total of 29 searches in Labra Park and arrested six people in connection with offences including aggravated burglary, assault, false imprisonment and drugs crimes.

Four people are due before the Criminal Courts at a later date, while files have been sent to the DPP for the other two people arrested.