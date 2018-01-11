Gardai arrest second man in Martin Clancy murder probe
Gardaí investigating the murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy have arrested a second man.
45-year-old Mr Clancy was found stabbed to death at his flat in Limerick city on Sunday.
Gardaí in Limerick arrested a man in his 40s this afternoon and are questioning him at Henry Street Garda Station in the city.
Another man - aged in his 20s - remains in custody following his arrest yesterday in Cork.
- Digital Desk
