Gardai arrest second man in Martin Clancy murder probe

Gardaí investigating the murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy have arrested a second man.

45-year-old Mr Clancy was found stabbed to death at his flat in Limerick city on Sunday.

The late Martin Clancy

Gardaí in Limerick arrested a man in his 40s this afternoon and are questioning him at Henry Street Garda Station in the city.

Another man - aged in his 20s - remains in custody following his arrest yesterday in Cork.

- Digital Desk