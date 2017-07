Gardaí investigating the murder of a 56-year-old man in Swords in the early hours of July 16 have today arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in relation to the investigation.

The father of three was found fatally injured on North Street in the town early on Sunday morning.

He was arrested in the Dublin area.

He is due to appear at Court 4, CCJ tomorrow and is currently detained at Swords Garda station.