Gardaí arrest man in connection with woman's murder in Waterford

Gardaí investigating a woman's murder in Waterford city have made an arrest.

The body of 31-year-old Samantha Walsh was found in an apartment at Thomas Court, on Thomas Street, in the city on Friday.

Officers have arrested a man aged in his late 20s, and he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Waterford Garda Station.

Their investigation was upgraded to a murder inquiry following the results of a post mortem carried out yesterday at University Hospital Waterford.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300 or Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.