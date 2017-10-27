Gardaí arrest man in connection with crash that killed three women in Louth

A man has been arrested in connection with a crash that left three women dead in Co. Louth earlier this year.

The women, all from Bruckless in Co. Donegal, died on the N2 near Aclint in the early hours of the of July 21.

Margaret McGonigle, her daughter Mairead Mundy and friend Rachael Battles were returning from a holiday when the collision happened.

The suspect in his early 30s was arrested this morning and is being detained at Carrickmacross garda station in Co. Monaghan.

He can be held for up to 24 hours.