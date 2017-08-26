Gardaí arrest man in Co Carlow after finding €1.2m in his car
A man was arrested in Carlow yesterday after Gardaí found around €1.2m in his car.
As part of Operation Thor, Gardaí stopped the man in his 50s shortly before 8pm at a checkpoint in Ballyvergal which resulted in the discovery of a large quantity of cash.
The man was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.
He is currently detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, as amended at Carlow Garda Station and the investigation is ongoing.
