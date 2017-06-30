Gardaí arrest man during seizure of €5.3m worth of drugs in Meath

Gardaí have seized €5.3m worth of drugs and arrested a man in an operation in Co. Meath yesterday.

Officers searched a house in a planned operation at Clinstown, Stamullen, Co. Meath at 2.45pm yesterday and found what was described as "a significant quantity of drugs".

Detectives using the Garda Dog Unit to search the house, lands and vehicles found 160kgs of cannabis herb, around 30kgs of cocaine, and 2.5 kgs of cannabis resin.

They estimate that the street value of the cocaine is €2.1m, the street value of the cannabis herb is €3.2m and the cannabis resin is valued at €50,000.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Kells Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.