€80,000 worth of drugs have been seized in County Clare today.

Gardaí discovered €60,000 worth of cocaine and €20,000 worth of cannabis in an open area near Clonroad More in Ennis shortly after midday.

Gardaí are carrying out follow-up searches.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being held at Ennis Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.