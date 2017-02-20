Gardaí arrest man after discovery of five bicycles and 13 laptops in van

Gardaí have seized a large quantity of stolen property and made a number of arrests in Dublin as part of Operation Thor.

Checkpoints were set up on the M1 at Balbriggan yesterday targeting organised criminals who use the route.

A number of Garda units, Revenue Customs officers and compliance officers from the National Transport Authority, operated six checkpoints at junction 6 on the North and Southbound carriageways as well connecting roads.

One man in his mid-30s was arrested following the discovery of five bicycles and thirteen laptops, believed to be stolen property, in a van stopped in the hard shoulder, north of a checkpoint. Another bicycle was found nearby.

The man was charged in connection with the investigation and is due to appear before Swords District Court.

Gardaí also arrested nine people for Drink Driving and one for Public Order Offences.

Twelve vehicles were seized for road traffic offences, while Revenue Customs Officers detected marked gas oil in four vehicles.

A number of fines were also issued for a range of offences, including one for operating a taxi without a valid licence.