Gardaí arrest man after discovery of cannabis growhouse

Gardaí have arrested a man after they discovered a cannabis growhouse at a house near Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim.

About 250 plants with a value of around €200,000 were found in the house.

One man in his early 50s was arrested and is currently detained at Carrick-on-Shannon garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice.

The house is sealed off for a forensic technical examination.