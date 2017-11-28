Gardaí arrest four in West Cork after seizing drugs worth over €100k

Gardaí have arrested one woman and three men and seized a quantity of drugs in an operation in West Cork on Sunday evening.

Gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit and Cork City Drugs Unit searched a house at Dromleigh, Bantry, Co. Cork.

During the course of the search gardaí discovered a quantity of cocaine and chemicals used in the processing of illegal drugs.

The estimated street value of the drugs in unknown but is expected to be in excess of €100,000.

Four people - a man in his 50s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s - were arrested at the scene.

They are detained at Bantry and Bandon Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
