Gardaí arrest eight men after brawl at Finglas pub

Eight men have been arrested by gardai investigating a brawl at a pub in Finglas in Dublin.

The fight broke out in the Cardiff Inn on Cardifsbridge Road on October 19.

It is understood that the row was between two local crime gangs.

Eight men, aged between 23 and 35, are being questioned about the serious public order incident.

They are being held at Finglas, Blanchardstown, Ballymun and Clondalkin Garda stations.