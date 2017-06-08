Gardaí arrest dozens and seize drugs in 19 raids in Co. Kilkenny

Gardaí have arrested more than 40 people in Co. Kilkenny in the past three days in connection with an operation investigating drugs offences.

Operation Thor - Project Storm saw officers search 19 premises under the Misuse Drugs Act between June 6 and June 8.

Gardaí seized cannabis, heroin and cocaine with a street value of around €14,500 along with €1,200 in cash.

Of the 42 people arrested, 23 arrests were for crime offences and 19 were on warrants. The offences included breaches of theft, burglary, forgery, firearms offences and the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Fifteen people have been charged and will appear before sittings of Carlow District Court in the coming days.