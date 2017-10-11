Gardaí arrest 42 people in Kilkenny as part of Operation Thor

Gardaí have arrested 42 people, seized €20,000 worth of drugs and five vehicles today in Kilkenny

Operation Thor - Project Storm included Garda checkpoints and Community Gardaí informing members of the public to increase awareness of the protection of personal property and possessions.

As part of the operation, Gardaí carried out:

77 checkpoints

21 premises searched

27 arrests for theft, assault, fraud, burglary and drugs offences

15 arrests on warrant

5 vehicles seized (3 under Section 41, 2 for PSV offences)

Total of €20,000 worth of Drugs seized from 11 incidents

A total of 17 people are currently detained at Kilkenny, and Carlow Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and a further ten have been charged to appear before the courts in the coming weeks.