Gardaí arrest 35 people in 'Project Storm' tackling theft and assault

Thirty-five people have been arrested by Gardaí as part of Operation Thor 'Project Storm'

The operation was aimed at preventing crime, disrupting criminal activity and enhancing community engagement in the Kilkenny-Carlow Division.

Ten people have been charged and will appear at local sittings of Carlow and Kilkenny District Court in the coming weeks.

The targeted arrests were made in connection with ongoing investigations into recent burglary, theft, criminal damage, assault and violent disorder incidents and in relation to bench and penal warrants.

A total of 47 checkpoints were carried out aimed at intercepting and disrupting criminal groups in the division.

Seven vehicles were seized for non compliance of various road traffic acts.

A number of operational searches were carried out as part of ongoing investigations, including two locations targeting reported drug crime.

This operation was led by Gardaí from the Carlow/ Kilkenny Division, assisted by the Armed Support Unit and trainee Gardaí from the Garda College, Templemore.