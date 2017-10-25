Gardaí arrest 27 in Kilkenny as part of Operation Thor

Gardaí from the Kilkenny-Carlow Division have arrested 27 people, searched a number of premises and seized two vehicles today in the Thomastown District in Co. Kilkenny as part of Operation Thor - Project Storm.

The purpose of the operation was to prevent crime, disrupt criminal activity, apprehend criminals and to enhance community engagement.

The operation included garda checkpoints and community gardaí informing members of the public to increase awareness of protection of personal property and possessions.

As part of the operation, gardaí conducted the following: 25 checkpoints;

10 premises searched;

27 arrests for theft, assault, fraud, burglary, drugs offences and on warrant;

Two vehicles seized ( under Section 41 Road Traffic Act).

Ten people have been charged and will appear at local sittings of Carlow and Kilkenny District Courts in the coming weeks.

Operation Storm also concentrates on interaction with local clubs and organisations.

Crime prevention stands were set up over the course of the operation giving information leaflets throughout the community.