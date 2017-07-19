Gardaí arrest 24 in Dublin crackdown on drug dealing
Twenty-four people have been arrested in the Tallaght area of Dublin in a Garda crackdown on drug dealing.
It follows an operation that got underway last summer by the Street Purchasing Unit attached to the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit.
During the investigation 74 drug purchases were made and in the past two weeks 24 suspects were arrested and charged.
They are due before Tallaght District Court on Monday.