Gardaí appealing for public's help in investigating fatal three car crash

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in Longford last month.

The three-car crash occurred near a waste plant on the R198 route between Drumlish and Longford at approximately 7.20pm on November 30.

A 34-year-old female driver of one of the cars was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are particularly keen to speak with any persons who may have passed the scene of the collision and who offered assistance to the injured persons, prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

Such a person may be in a position to offer information to the investigation team.

Also anyone with information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.