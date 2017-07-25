Gardaí appeal to taxi drivers working in Swords on morning of man's death

Gardaí investigating the murder of a father of three in Dublin earlier this month have launched an appeal to taxi drivers working in Swords on the morning of his death.

Dermot Byrne died from injuries he received after a night out socialising with friends on July 16.

Gardaí want to speak to the driver of a taxi who dropped two men and two women onto North Street in the early hours of Sunday, July 16, in Swords near where the father of three was found fatally injured.

Detectives want to speak to a second taxi driver who picked up a man on nearby Main Street just before 3amthat morning.

They are also hoping to hear from three men seen walking from North Street towards Main Street around the same time.

Gardaí believe both taxi drivers working on that morning may have information that could help them further their murder inquiry.