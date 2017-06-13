Gardaí appeal for witnesses to shooting incident in north Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a shooting incident in north Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Shangan Green shortly before 8PM last night.

Three teenagers received minor injuries after a single shot was fired as they stood around a bonfire.

Two of them were stuck by what is understood to be fragments from a pellet gun, while another took ill after the incident.

All three were taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital and Children's University Hospital, Temple Street.

"In the past, only going back two or three years, the availability of guns in the area wouldn't have been to the level where normal disputes would have used them," said local Councillor Paul McAuliffe.

"So we need to ensure that the gardaí tackle the level of guns in the area.

"We've seen a concentrated incident, in the inner city, with gangland activity - we need to see the same concentration [elsewhere in Dublin] with the number of knives and guns in the area."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 016664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.