Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious road accident in Dublin

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to a serious overnight road accident in Dublin.

The collision happened near the road works on the L3132, St. Margarets Road, Swords, Dublin at approximately 4am this morning.

A male motorcyclist in his 30s was injured and was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is described as being in a serious condition.

This stretch of road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses that may have travelled this road around 4am this morning to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station 01 6664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.