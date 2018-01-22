Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Monaghan

Gardaí in Monaghan are investigating a serious assault which occurred at Main St, Carrickmacross at 11.30pm on Saturday, January 20.

A 35-year-old man was discovered on the street with a serious head injury.

He was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and subsequently removed to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The scene of the assault was technically examined and an incident room has been established at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday, Sunday, January 21 in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any person with information to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.

- Digital Desk