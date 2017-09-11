Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Longford hit-and-run that left man in critical condition

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Co. Longford which left a man in a critical condition in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 20-year-old pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford Transit van which failed to stop at the scene on Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford at 2.30am on Sunday morning.

The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and was taken to The Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí investigating the crash have set up an incident room at Granard Garda Station and are trying to trace the movements of the silver Ford Transit Van before and after the crash.

Anyone who was in the Edgeworthstown area between 2am and 3am on September 10, or anyone with any information about the incident, is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on (043) 6687660.