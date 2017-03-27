Gardaí appeal for witnesses to hit-and-run and shooting incident in Dublin

Gardaí have appealed for information about a shooting in Dublin last night.

The incident happened at Liberty House, Railway Street, Dublin 1 at around 9.55pm.

Investigating Gardaí want to speak with anyone who was in the Railway Street / Sean McDermott Street area between 9:30pm and 10pm yesterday evening.

The injured man was cycling on James Joyce Street when, at around 9:35pm, he was struck by a Silver Ford Focus with the registration number 08CN6682.

The collision happened at the junction of James Joyce Street and Sean McDermott Street.

Junction of James Joyce Street and Sean McDermott Street. Pic: Google Maps.

The victim managed to flee the scene on foot and went to nearby Peader Kearney House on Railway Street for assistance.

Following this initial assault, the driver of the vehicle parked the Ford Focus on Sean McDermott Street, before running in the direction of Gardiner Street.

At 9:47pm, in Peader Kearney House, while first aid was being administered to the victim by members of the community; a person, believed to be the driver of the vehicle involved in the ramming, approached the victim and shot him a number of times.

His injuries were previously described as non-life-threatening.

The suspected offender then ran up Railway Street in the direction of Amiens Street.

The offender is described as being tall, slim to medium build and was wearing a dark top over a grey hooded top, dark bottoms and dark runners with a white sole.

Gardaí are seeking anyone who witnessed any of these incidents, observed the vehicle, the suspected offender or the injured party, and/or those with any information in relation to this attack to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.