Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Dublin crash

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a crash in which a female cyclist died after being struck by a lorry in Dublin.

She is the third cyclist to be killed on Irish roads in the past four days.

The accident happened at the junction of Templeville Road and Whitehall Road on the south side of Dublin city shortly before 2.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The cyclist, a woman in her late 30s, suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a lorry.

She was taken to Tallaght Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem is to be arranged.

No-one else was injured in the crash.

Templeville Road was closed for a period of time to facilitate a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information, particularly those who were in the vicinity of Templeville Road, Whitehall Road & Wellington Road between 2pm & 2.40pm yesterday, to contact them.