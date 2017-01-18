Gardaí appeal for witnesses to decade-old Dublin murder

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information and witnesses in connection with a decade-old murder in Dublin.

Michael Gallagher, originally from Mohill in Co Leitrim, was stabbed to death at his home on Tymonville Road, in Tallaght on January 18, 2007.

On the night of his death, Michael Gallagher was at his home in Tallaght with his partner, who answered a knock on the door at six minutes past 10pm.

Two men entered the house where an unprovoked attack took place in the kitchen.

The 60-year-old sustained a fatal knife wound to the body. His partner was also injured.

The two men left the house and fled the scene on foot.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of Mr Gallaghers death, Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses, particularly those who may have seen two men on the roadway near the house on Tymonville Road around 10pm on January 18, 2007, to contact them at Tallaght garda station.