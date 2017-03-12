Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Cork car crash that kills man

A man has died after his car hit a wall in Co Cork this morning.

The man in his 40s was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it crashed at Ballinwilling Strand in Ballycotton at around 9.45am.

The scene of the fatal accident at Ballinwilling Strand near Garryvoe, Co Cork. Pic: Dan Linehan

The road has been closed to allow a forensic examination of the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have travelling the road to contact them at Midleton Garda Station 0214621550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.