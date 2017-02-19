Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Carlow robbery

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Co Carlow today.

Staff at a convenience store were threatened by an armed robber before he made off with a sum of cash.

The man entered the shop on Hacketstown Road in Carlow shortly after 8am this morning.

He then produced a knife, threatened staff and demanded cash.

It is understood the perpetrator left the scene on foot with a sum of cash in the direction of Carlow town.

No one was injured in the incident but staff are said to be suffering from shock.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.