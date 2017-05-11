Gardaí appeal for witnesses to alleged assault of schoolboy in Clare

Gardaí in County Clare want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the alleged assault of a schoolboy in Ennistymon.

The 13-year-old boy suffered head injuries when he was allegedly attacked by two other boys of similar age at Monastery Lane in Ennistymon.

It is understood the attackers were from a different school in the town.

The boy reported feeling unwell and was taken to a local medical centre and then transferred by air ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

He has undergone scans and his injuries are thought to be not life-threatening.

The scene of assault was preserved for technical examination and investigations are continuing.

Gardaí in Ennistymon are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses.

A spokesman said they wished to speak to anyone who witnessed the alleged assault or who was in the Monastery Road area of the town between 1pm and 2pm today to contact them on 065 7072180.