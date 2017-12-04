Gardaí appeal for witnesses to 'acid attack' on woman in Dublin

It is believed that a caustic substance was used during a serious assault on a woman in Dublin last Friday.

The attack happened the women, aged in her early 30s, shortly after 10pm in the vicinity of a path between Merrion Woods to Seamount Apartments, Blackrock, Co Dublin.

The attack resulted in injuries to the woman's face and hands.

Gardaí are appealing to walkers, taxi drivers, delivery drivers or any persons who were in the vicinity of the following areas: Rosemount Terrace, Fosterbrook, Merrion Woods and Seamount Apartments between 9.30pm and 10.30pm last Friday who may have observed anything suspicious and may have information or relevance dash camera footage.

Gardaí are particularly interested in a lone male, heavy set wearing dark clothing who was in the area at the time.

Members of the public can contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01-6665200, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.