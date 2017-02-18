Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Dublin hit and run
A woman remains in a critical condition in hospital this evening following a hit and run in Dublin yesterday.
Gardai believe the luggage door of a coach hit three pedestrians at Lincoln Place at around 3.10pm on Friday.
Two males were also injured in the incident and remain in St. Vincent's Hospital with non life threatening injuries
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
