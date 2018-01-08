Gardaí appeal for witnesses following discovery of man’s body in Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a man’s body at a flat in Limerick last night.

The body, of a male believed to be in his forties, was discovered at an address on Little O’Curry Street shortly before 6pm.

The State Pathologist has been informed and the Garda Technical Bureau has been called to the scene which has been sealed off for forensic examination.

The cause of death has not yet been determined but Gardai say they are investigating ’all the circumstances’ surrounding the man’s death.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses - or anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in or around the area - to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.