Gardaí appeal for witnesses following discovery of drugs by dog walker in Sligo

A quantity of drugs worth €100,000 have been discovered in Ballisodare, Co.Sligo.

The discovery of a package of ecstasy tablets and powder was made by a man walking his dog along a walking trail in the Glenwood area at around 12:30pm on October 3.

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help, in particular anyone who may have visited the area in the days leading up to October 3 or who noticed any activity.