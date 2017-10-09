Gardaí appeal for witnesses following discovery of drugs by dog walker in Sligo

Back to Ireland Home

A quantity of drugs worth €100,000 have been discovered in Ballisodare, Co.Sligo.

The discovery of a package of ecstasy tablets and powder was made by a man walking his dog along a walking trail in the Glenwood area at around 12:30pm on October 3.

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help, in particular anyone who may have visited the area in the days leading up to October 3 or who noticed any activity.

File photo

More in this section

Most Read in Ireland