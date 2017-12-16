Gardaí appeal for witnesses following death of pensioner in Limerick

There is an appeal for witnesses following the death of a pensioner in Limerick yesterday afternoon.

Investigations are underway and Gardaí are treating the case as suspicious.

The cottage on New Road, Thomondgate in Limerick where a woman's body was found. Pic: Liam Burke Press 22

The body of 78-year-old Rose Hanrahan was discovered in her home in on New Road, Thomandgate in Limerick City at around 1.30pm yesterday.

Gardaí are waiting on the results of a post-mortem which is due to be carried out at University Hospital Limerick, before determining the course of their investigation.

However, they are treating the case as suspicious and are appealing for anyone with information to contact Henry Street Gardaí or any Garda station.