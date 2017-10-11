Gardaí appeal for witnesses following death of man in Monaghan
Gardaí investigating the death of a man in his 80s in Co. Monaghan.
The body of the man was discovered on the side of the road at Carnaveigh, Castleblaney at 4pm today.
A blue Opel Corsa was found crashed nearby.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was not injured.
The body of the man has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.
The road at the scene remains closed.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Castleblaney Garda Station on 042 9747900.
