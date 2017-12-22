Gardaí appeal for witnesses following alleged assault in Dublin

Gardaí at Mountjoy in Dublin are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault incident this morning, December 22.

According to Gardaí, a 24-year-old man was found unconscious on the road at Clonliffe Ave, Dublin 3 at approximately 4.15am this morning.

The injured man is believed to have suffered a number of injuries including a head injury.

Investigating Gardaí believe his injuries may be consistent with an assault.

He was transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

It is understood that the injured man may have got a taxi from the Phibsboro area at approximately 2.45am.

The scene at Clonliffe Ave was technically examined by Gardaí.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for information. They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Clonliffe Ave area between to 2.45am and 4.15am to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital desk