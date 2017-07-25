Gardaí appeal for witnesses as crash leaves motorcyclist dead and pillion passenger in hospital

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a motorbike crash that has claimed the life of a teenager, and left a young man seriously injured.

The 18-year-old man died when his bike hit a lamp post in the Clarehall area of north Dublin yesterday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was removed to Beaumont Hospital.

A 23-year-old man, who was the pillion passenger, is being treated in the Mater Hospital, where his condition is said to be serious.