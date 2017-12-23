Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman injured in South Dublin assault

A woman has been assaulted in South Dublin this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm on Queens Road, Dun Laoghaire.

She was found close to the Baths at Queens Road.

The woman, who is described as Asian, is believed to be in her 20s.

The woman in her 20s was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital with serious neck and arm injuries.

The area is sealed off pending an examination by Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.