Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shop worker assaulted in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious head injuries during an attempted robbery in Dublin yesterday.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was a member of staff at a newsagents on Fitzmaurice Road in Finglas.

Two men entered the shop at around 8.15am on Saturday morning, and assaulted the man.

They fled the scene empty-handed in a white-coloured 'saloon-type' car.

The staff member was taken to Beaumount hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at the incident room in Finglas on 01-6667500, or the Garda confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any garda station.