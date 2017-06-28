Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pub owner loses sight in eye after attack

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Cork in which a man was blinded in one eye.

The owner of Chimes Bar on Church Street in the city was attacked on Easter Sunday night in the pub.

Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at time to come forward.

The victim has lost sight in one of his eyes as a result of the assault.

Gardaí investigating the case are appealing to any person who was in the lpub on the April 16, or to any person who can assist with this investigation to contact Watercourse Rd Garda Station on 021-4558260, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.