Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured in Galway collision

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a road traffic collision.

The collision occurred at Bushy Park, Moycullen Road, Galway at approximately 1.40am this morning, Saturday June 17.

A 30-year-old male pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a car. He was taken to University Hospital in Galway where his condition is described as critical.

Garda forensic collision investigators at currently at scene. The section of the road is closed and local diversions are in place

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Galway Garda station on 091-538000, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.