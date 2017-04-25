Gardaí appeal for witnesses after over 30 cars vandalised on Dublin street

A major investigation has been launched after more than 30 cars were vandalised in a Dublin suburb overnight.

The vehicles were all parked outside homes in Castleknock Park, just off the main road in the village.

Gardaí believe the damage was done between 11pm last night and 7am this morning.

Garda are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cameras to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01-6667000, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.