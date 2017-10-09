Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man found unconscious in Galway

Gardaí in Galway have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was found unconscious in the city on Saturday night.

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of an unconscious and injured man in his 20s at St. Bridget’s Place, Prospect Place, Galway at approximately 3am on October 7, 2017.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries. The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses and in particular to anyone who was in the vicinity of St Bridget’s Place, Prospect Place or to taxi drivers with dash cameras to contact the Gardaí at Galway on 091-538000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.