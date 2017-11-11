Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fatal two-car collision in Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal two-car collision near Duagh in County Kerry this lunchtime.

A 67-year-old female passenger in one of the cars was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry at around 12.30pm, but was later pronounced dead.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was also taken to hospital where he's understood to be in a serious condition.

A man and woman in their twenties were taken from the second car and also brought to hospital.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station 068-50820 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.