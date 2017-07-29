Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fatal collision in Limerick

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a motorcycle in Southill, Limerick.

A male in his 20s sustained serious injuries when his motorcycle left the road at O’Malley Park, at around 7.40pm.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and taken by Ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and enquires into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. The local Coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station 061-214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.