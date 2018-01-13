Gardaí appeal for witnesses after body found in Dalkey
Gardai say they do not suspect foul play was involved in the death of a man in Dalkey, south county Dublin.
The body of 35-year-old Michael Burke was found in a laneway off Convent Road yesterday morning.
It is understood a passer-by saw the dead man lying near a laneway just off Convent Road in the centre in the town.
Following the results of a post-mortem last night, gardaí say they are not treating the death as suspicious.
It is reported he may have suffered fatal injuries from a metal gate.
They are still appealing to anyone who was in the Convent Road/Coliemore Road area between 10 o'clock on Thursday night and 2am yesterday morning to come forward.
