Gardaí appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Dublin

A man is on the run after robbing a shop on South Leinster Street in Dublin while armed with a knife at 12.15pm.

The incident happened when a man armed with a knife entered the premises, threatened staff and made off with a sum of money.

As he fled the scene members of the public attempted to apprehend the man.

It's believed he got into a taxi in the Westland Row area after being chased.

The man was wearing a blue/navy puffa type jacket.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who witnessed the situation unfold just after midday on Saturday to contact them t Pearse Street Garda Station on 01-6669000, or Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.