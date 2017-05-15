Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 29-year-old woman dies from 'serious injuries' in Kilkenny

Update 8.30am: Gardaí investigating the death of a woman who fell down a flight of stairs in a house in Kilkenny have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Rita Apine, who was in her 20s, was found injured at the bottom of stairs in a house on Bridge Street in Freshford at around midday yesterday, and died later in hospital.

Rita Apine. Image via Facebook

Detectives now want to speak to people who visited the local Costcutter shop between 8am and 1pm. They say anyone who heard or noticed anything out of the ordinary should contact them at Kilkenny garda station 056-7775000 or any garda station, or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800666111.

A post mortem to determine the cause of Rita Apine's death will be carried out later, while a man in his 30s is being questioned.

Earlier

Locals described the woman as "a devoted mother" and "a lovely woman".