Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 19-year-old suffers serious head injuries in Dublin crash
Gardaí are looking for witnesses to a serious crash in Dublin yesterday.
A 19-year-old male pedestrian suffered head injuries after being involved in a collision with a van on Memorial Road shortly before 1pm.
He was taken to the Mater Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.
The driver of the van was taken to hospital for treatment, but later released.